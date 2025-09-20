CX Institutional Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $956,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

