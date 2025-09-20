CX Institutional Has $69.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,301 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $69,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $164.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

