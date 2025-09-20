Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CRT opened at $7.65 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.24% and a return on equity of 231.09%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.