Critical Review: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 7.10% 6.88% 0.55% Eagle Financial Services 13.59% 10.92% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $516.93 million 3.28 $77.47 million $1.22 30.38 Eagle Financial Services $59.17 million 3.58 $15.34 million $2.16 18.23

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Eagle Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Eagle Financial Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; financing for renewable energy application industry; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; wealth management services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

