Critical Contrast: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) vs. Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual -4.34% -5.82% -3.79% RadNet -0.78% 2.41% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 0.00 RadNet 0 1 4 3 3.25

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioqual and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

RadNet has a consensus price target of $76.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Bioqual.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioqual and RadNet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $58.59 million 0.56 $480,000.00 ($2.39) -15.48 RadNet $1.83 billion 3.21 $2.79 million ($0.20) -382.20

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioqual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RadNet beats Bioqual on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

(Get Free Report)

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

