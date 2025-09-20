Critical Contrast: BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) versus Cencora (NYSE:COR)

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cencora has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Medicine has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cencora and BG Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cencora 0 3 9 0 2.75 BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Cencora currently has a consensus price target of $311.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Cencora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cencora is more favorable than BG Medicine.

This table compares Cencora and BG Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cencora 0.60% 267.36% 4.31% BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cencora and BG Medicine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cencora $293.96 billion 0.19 $1.51 billion $9.72 29.87 BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cencora has higher revenue and earnings than BG Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Cencora shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Cencora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cencora beats BG Medicine on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers. This segment also distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services to physicians who specialize in various disease states, such as oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. Its International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals primarily in Europe; and provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation and changed its name to Cencora, Inc. in August 2023. Cencora, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

