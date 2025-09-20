Crh Plc $CRH Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $114.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

