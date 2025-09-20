Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of CTVA opened at $70.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

