Comparing Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $3.97 billion 2.28 $695.04 million $10.57 12.78 First Financial Corporation Indiana $307.51 million 2.25 $47.28 million $5.23 11.18

Volatility and Risk

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Corporation Indiana. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First Financial Corporation Indiana has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 18.06% 12.08% 1.12% First Financial Corporation Indiana 18.44% 10.90% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wintrust Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 2 10 1 2.92 First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 1 0 2.33

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus target price of $147.31, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a consensus target price of $57.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than First Financial Corporation Indiana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats First Financial Corporation Indiana on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; other specialty finance services; equipment financing through structured loan and lease products; and property and casualty premium financing; as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, such as trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

