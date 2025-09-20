Comparing Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) & Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane and Kraft Heinz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -246.62% -133.66% -59.29% Kraft Heinz -20.83% 7.40% 4.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenlane and Kraft Heinz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $13.27 million 0.37 -$17.64 million N/A N/A Kraft Heinz $25.85 billion 1.21 $2.74 billion ($4.49) -5.88

Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane.

Risk & Volatility

Greenlane has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Greenlane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Greenlane shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenlane and Kraft Heinz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kraft Heinz 2 17 0 0 1.89

Kraft Heinz has a consensus price target of $29.76, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Kraft Heinz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Greenlane.

Summary

Kraft Heinz beats Greenlane on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts; convenience, value, and club stores; pharmacies and drug stores; mass merchants; foodservice distributors; institutions, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

