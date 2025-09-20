Comedian Price Down 14.4% This Week (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Comedian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Comedian has a market cap of $68.28 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Comedian has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115,582.71 or 0.99759250 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,535.05 or 0.98855016 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00350357 BTC.

Comedian Profile

Comedian launched on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.06554861 USD and is down -11.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $9,629,992.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

