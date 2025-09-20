Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $8,057,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.28, for a total transaction of $8,057,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $169,519.28. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.19, for a total transaction of $7,554,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $8,167,750.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Brian Armstrong sold 183,506 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $72,883,078.02.

On Monday, July 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 165,443 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.82, for a total transaction of $65,485,648.26.

On Friday, July 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 27,751 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.05, for a total transaction of $10,796,526.55.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $342.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.66 and a 200 day moving average of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.18.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

