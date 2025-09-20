CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 167.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.