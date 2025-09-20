CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 489,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,043,000. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.92% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMSL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $903.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

