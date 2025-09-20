CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $302.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $303.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.50.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

