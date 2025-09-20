CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CME Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of CME stock opened at $261.53 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.38 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.98 and its 200-day moving average is $270.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

