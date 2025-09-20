Citigroup Cuts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $375.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.32.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $256.63 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at $40,178,511.36. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $23,716,221 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,772,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.