Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.
Chijet Motor Stock Up 187.2%
Chijet Motor stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Chijet Motor has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.99.
Chijet Motor Company Profile
