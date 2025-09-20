Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 187.2%

Chijet Motor stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Chijet Motor has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Chijet Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.