Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.66. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.56 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

