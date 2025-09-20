CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$179.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$179.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$173.00 to C$166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$183.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Dividend Announcement

GIB.A opened at C$127.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. CGI has a twelve month low of C$126.95 and a twelve month high of C$175.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.96%.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.

