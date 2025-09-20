CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$179.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$179.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$173.00 to C$166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$183.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.96%.
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.
