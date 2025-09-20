CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Releases Earnings Results

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 1.3%

CFSB stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a P/E ratio of -355.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CFSB Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of CFSB Bancorp worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.