Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.55). 13,008,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 752% from the average session volume of 1,527,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.35).

Ceres Power Stock Up 7.7%

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £280.65 million, a PE ratio of -989.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.06.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

