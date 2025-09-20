CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Holdings Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 217.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after buying an additional 741,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after buying an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $163.97 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

