Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after buying an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,045,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 175,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $546.89 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.42 and a 12 month high of $571.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

