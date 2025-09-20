Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

