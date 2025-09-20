CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Wall Street Zen cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 308,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,358.68. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20,200.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.28.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

