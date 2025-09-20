Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CAH opened at $149.56 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

