Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 629.6% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE COF opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

