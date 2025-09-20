Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 190.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,206.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 678,244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $550,000.

CGNG stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

