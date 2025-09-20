Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU is Lantz Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,866,000 after buying an additional 1,766,816 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,251,000 after buying an additional 921,451 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,906,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,116,000 after buying an additional 542,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

