Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after buying an additional 59,347 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,024.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 68,933 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $34.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

