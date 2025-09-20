Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.79.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$131.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$998,624.04. Also, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,520 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28. Insiders acquired a total of 9,747 shares of company stock worth $1,285,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$128.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$126.11 and a 1-year high of C$161.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

