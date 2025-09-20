Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$109.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA raised Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th.
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
