Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of BARK, Inc. $BARK

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in BARK were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in BARK by 43.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BARK in the first quarter worth about $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 627.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 133,061 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BARK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Our Latest Report on BARK

About BARK

(Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.