CACI International (NYSE:CACI) CEO John Mengucci Sells 10,175 Shares

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) CEO John Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares in the company, valued at $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $498.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.48. CACI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.86. CACI International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 180.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.25.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

