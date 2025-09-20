BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BWX Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 319,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

BWXT stock opened at $174.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $189.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

