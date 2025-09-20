Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 69.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $155,185,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

CVS Health stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

