Bryce Gould Acquires 1,833,333 Shares of Moho Resources (ASX:MOH) Stock

Moho Resources Limited (ASX:MOH – Get Free Report) insider Bryce Gould bought 1,833,333 shares of Moho Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,833.33.

Moho Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Moho Resources alerts:

About Moho Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mining Exploration Company

Receive News & Ratings for Moho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.