Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Stock Position Lowered by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,836 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $1,929,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,516,000 after buying an additional 832,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

