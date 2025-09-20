Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.05 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

