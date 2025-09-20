Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $303.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

