Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 119.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

