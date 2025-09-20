Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

