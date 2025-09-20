Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Teleflex by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,860.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,395.42. This represents a 15.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,873.69. The trade was a 3.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $122.64 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average is $125.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

