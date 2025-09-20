Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 69.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,185,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.2% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

