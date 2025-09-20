Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for 1.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $162.99 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.69.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Argus set a $172.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

