Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 103,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at $131,074,304.81. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:CRS opened at $239.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

