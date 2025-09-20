Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

