Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,714 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $252.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $258.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.25 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

