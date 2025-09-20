BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.